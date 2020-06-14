PCR Laboratory started coronavirus test in Khuzdar

QUETTA: PCR Testing Laboratory has started operation for coronavirus tests at Khuzdar Teaching Hospital after Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan. “The people of the district and nearby areas will have the facility to get tested in Khuzdar,” said Dr. Ahmed Wali, focal person of the health department, while talking to reporters on Sunday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He said that a coronavirus PCR testing machine has been started in the TB laboratory at Khuzdar in Teaching Hospital on the special directive of Health Secretary Balochistan Dostain Khan Jamaldini.

The Corona Lab at Khuzdar Teaching Hospital is the first of its kind in the province and is the second laboratory after Quetta, to improve the testing capacity and quality of laboratories in the province. Dr. Ahmad Wali said that the technical delegation led by me has completed the installation of PCR machine provided by the World Health Organization, set up by TB Control Program at Teaching Hospital Khuzdar.

“Commissioner Khuzdar Mudassir Waheed Malik, Director General Dr. Saleem Abro, Prof. Dr. Nadeem Samad, Dr. Babar Alam, Dr. Somar Khan, DHO and Technical Staff of TB Control Program have played a key role in this,” he added.

“With the introduction of coronavirus testing in the province, there has been a significant increase in corona testing capacity in the province, which has made it possible for the people of Khuzdar and surrounding districts to undergo coronavirus testing. Earlier, this facility was available only in Quetta and remote areas. People in the area had to come to Quetta to get tested for coronavirus,” he said.

