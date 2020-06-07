PCG seized huge quantity of narcotics, illegal arms

QUETTA: The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) on Sunday seized huge quantity of narcotics and illegal arms from the Coastal district of Gwadar and arrested three smugglers. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Pakistan Coast Guards spokesperson said here that on the instructions of the director general PCG about a zero-tolerance on the smuggling of narcotics, the PCG conducted operation on the tip off about the smuggling of narcotics and presence of illegal arms in its area of responsibility in Gwadar.

Coast Guards sized eight-kilo grams of ice recovered from a double cabin cruising vehicle intercepting it on the outskirts of the Port city of Gwadar during snap checking and arrested three smugglers along with narcotics.

The force also seized 1200 kilogram Hashish from another place during search operation that was found dumped by the drug smugglers for its shipment abroad through Makran coast.

Coast Guards also seized arms and ammunition which include satellite telephone set, 28 prohibited magazines along with writing materials, 6 telescopes, 10 bandoleers, 2 pistols, 5 chargers, 19 wooden body parts, 2 weapon sling, 2 illegal and fake number plates of officials.

government of Balochistan vehicles and small weapons.

Smugglers arrested during raids have been handed over to the concerned authorities for interrogation.

