Paradigm Shift

As the world stepped into the cyber space, the means of communication rapidly changed once for all. The traditional means of mass communication and information such as newspapers and the television also experienced this change and flow of information became all the more prevalent. Many a revolutions, such as the Arab Spring and the recent protests in U.S and elsewhere in the world, owe much to the modern means of mass communication carried out through social networking applications and sites.

The Covid-19 also posed a great challenge to the world and the governments worldwide heavily relied on the social networking sites to educate masses regarding the hazards of the virus as well as about the precautionary measures that may be taken to protect their near and dear ones. Meanwhile, the Opposition parties worldwide have also been active on using the social networking sites for educating the masses regarding the faults in their respective governments’ policies and many political parties have opened up their own social media cells and have also recruited many youngsters to feed information to their followers.

Even traditional foes such as Pakistan and India have also relied on the social networking sites to present their version on various issues of agreement and disagreement. The Kashmir issue has recently been highlighted by Pakistan through social media networking sites very effectively despite India’s heavy presence of the Indian bloggers and social media managers in the cyber space.

Of late, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani while presiding over a meeting the other day, announced that Government of Balochistan was launching its own Youtube Channel as well as Radio channel to connect with the masses effectively. This is indeed a very positive move by the Government of Balochistan to step into the cyber space and use modern means of communication for connecting with the masses.

One hopes this Youtube channel will be a source of good information for the laymen as well as the journalists on the policy matters and government also keeps in view the multi-lingual nature of this province and uploads information on this Youtube channel in all the locally spoken and understood languages for the convenience of the masses as well as for the success of its own policies. Moreover, the government must also recognize the importance of online journalism and make some policies for regulating as well as incentivizing the online news websites for quality reporting on matters relating to the province. The future of the journalism and mass communication is in a rapid transformation owing to increased inventions and novelty in the field of information technology.

Accepting this change and taking utmost benefit from it is definitely a wiser step. The Government may also encourage all the administrative departments to come up with such an idea of opening up of their own Youtube channels and educating the masses regarding the execution of development budget in Balochistan. This would definitely make the monitoring easier for the government and would also put things on record for the departments concerned

