Pakistan witnesses deadliest day of coronavirus with 153 deaths

LAHORE :– Pakistan has confirmed 153 deaths, highest count in a single day, by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 171,666. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 3,382,on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 6,604 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Sindh has become the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 65,163 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 64,216 in Punjab, 20,790 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,162 in Balochistan, 10,279 in Islamabad, 1,253 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 803 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 1,347 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,013 in Sindh, 789 in KP, 100 in Balochistan, 95 in Islamabad, 21 in GB and 17 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 1,042,787 coronavirus tests and 31,681in last 24 hours. 63,504 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.