Pakistan reports record 6,825 coronavirus cases in one day, 81 die

LAHORE – Pakistan has confirmed 81 deaths by novel coronavirus in one day as the number of positive cases has surged to 139,230. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 2,652, on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), record 6,825 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 52,601 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 51,518 in Sindh, 17,450 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,028 in Balochistan, 7,934 in Islamabad, 1,095 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 604 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 868,565 coronavirus tests and 29,546 in last 24 hours. 51,735 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.