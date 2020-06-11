Pakistan reports record 5,834 COVID-19 cases in one day, 101 die

LAHORE : – Pakistan has confirmed 101 deaths by novel coronavirus in one day and the number of positive cases has surged to 119,536. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 2,356, on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), record 5,834 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 45,463 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 43,709 in Sindh, 15,206 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7,335 in Balochistan, 6,236 in Islamabad, 1,018 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 488 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 841 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 738 in Sindh, 619 in KP, 73 in Balochistan, 62 in Islamabad, 14 in GB and 9 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 780,825 coronavirus tests and 26,573 in last 24 hours. 38,391 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.