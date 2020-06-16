Pakistan reports record 111 deaths by coronavirus in a day, 4,443 cases

LAHORE : – Pakistan has confirmed 111 deaths – highest till date – by novel coronavirus in one day as the number of positive cases has surged to 148,921. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 2,839, on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,443 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 55,878 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 55,581 in Sindh, 18,472 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,327 in Balochistan, 8,857 in Islamabad, 1,143 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 663 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 1081 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 853 in Sindh, 707 in KP, 85 in Balochistan, 83 in Islamabad, 17 in GB and 13 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 922,665 coronavirus tests and 25,015 in last 24 hours. 56,390 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.