Pakistan reports 83 deaths by coronavirus 4,072 cases in a day

LAHORE : – Pakistan has confirmed 83 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 202,955. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 4,118, on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,072 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Sindh has become the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 78,267 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 74,202 in Punjab, 25,380 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,261 in Balochistan, 12,395 in Islamabad, 1,423 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,027 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 1,673 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,243 in Sindh, 914 in KP, 114 in Balochistan, 122 in Islamabad, 24 in GB and 28 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 1,239,153 coronavirus tests and 25,013 in last 24 hours. 92,624 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,805 patients are in critical condition.