Pakistan reports 68 more fatalities by coronavirus, cases rise to 89,249

LAHORE : – Pakistan confirmed 68 more deaths from novel coronavirus in one day as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,838 and positive cases surged to 89,249,on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,896 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 33,536 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 33,144 in Punjab, 11,890 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,582 in Balochistan, 3,946 in Islamabad, 852 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 299 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 629 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 575 in Sindh, 521 in KP, 53 in Balochistan, 41 in Islamabad and 12 in GB.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 638,323 coronavirus tests and 22,812 in last 24 hours. 31,198 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.