Pakistan reports 67 more fatalities by coronavirus, cases rise to 98,943

LAHORE :– Pakistan confirmed 67 more deaths from novel coronavirus in one day as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 2,002 and positive cases surged to 98,943, on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,960 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab has become the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 37,090 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 36,364 in Sindh, 13,001 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6221 in Balochistan, 4,979 in Islamabad, 927 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 361 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 683,608 coronavirus tests and 23,100 in last 24 hours. 33,465 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.

