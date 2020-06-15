Pakistan reports 5,248 coronavirus cases in one day, 97 die

LAHORE :– Pakistan has confirmed 97 deaths by novel coronavirus in one day as the number of positive cases has surged to 144,478. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 2,729, on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 5,248 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 54,138 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 53,805 in Sindh, 18,013 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,177 in Balochistan, 8,569 in Islamabad, 1,129 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 647 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 897,650 coronavirus tests and 29,085 in last 24 hours. 53,721 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.