Pakistan reports 148 deaths by coronavirus, 4,044 cases in a day

LAHORE : – Pakistan has confirmed 148 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 192,970. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 3,903, on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,044 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 74,070 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 71,191 in Punjab, 23,887 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,817 in Balochistan, 11,710 in Islamabad, 1,365 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 930 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 1,602 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,161 in Sindh, 869 in KP, 108 in Balochistan, 115 in Islamabad, 23 in GB and 25 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,171,976 coronavirus tests and 21,835 in last 24 hours. 81,307 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 3,003 patients are in critical condition.