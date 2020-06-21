Pakistan reports 119 deaths by coronavirus, 4,951 cases in a day

LAHORE :– Pakistan has confirmed 119 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 176,617. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 3,501, on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,951 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Sindh has become the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 67,353 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 65,739 in Punjab, 21,444 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,328 in Balochistan, 10,662 in Islamabad, 1,278 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 813 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 1,407 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,048 in Sindh, 808 in KP, 100 in Balochistan, 98 in Islamabad, 21 in GB and 19 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 1,071,642 coronavirus tests and 28,855 in last 24 hours. 67,892 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.