Pakistan reports 118 deaths by coronavirus, 2,846 cases in a day

LAHORE :– Pakistan has confirmed 118 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 209,337. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 4,304, on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,846 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Sindh has become the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 81,985 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 75,501 in Punjab, 26,115 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,426 in Balochistan, 12,775 in Islamabad, 1,470 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,065 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 1,727 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,343 in Sindh, 935 in KP, 119 in Balochistan, 128 in Islamabad, 24 in GB and 28 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 1,283,092 coronavirus tests and 20,930 in last 24 hours. 98,503 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,689 patients are in critical condition.