Pakistan reports 105 deaths by coronavirus, 3,946 cases in a day

LAHORE : – Pakistan has confirmed 105 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 185,034. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 3,695, on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,946 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Sindh has become the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 71,092 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 68,308 in Punjab, 22,633 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,587 in Balochistan, 11,219 in Islamabad, 1,326 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 869 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 1,495 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,103 in Sindh, 843 in KP, 104 in Balochistan, 106 in Islamabad, 22 in GB and 22 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 1,126,761 coronavirus tests and 24,599 in last 24 hours. 73,471 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.