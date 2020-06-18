“ We will continue our protest and sit-in till acceptance of our demands,” Malik SikandarKhan opposition leader said adding that since last eight hours our sit-in is continue. No government minister or any representative held talks with the protesting opposition MPAs till late on Thursday night.
Opposition’s sit-in continue till late night.
Published on – June 19, 2020 – 1:11 am
By Our Reporter
Quetta:- Members of the opposition parties in the Balochistan Assembly refused to end their sit-in near Chief Minister House till late night.
