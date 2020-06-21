Opposition to move no-confidence motion against Jam Government

QUETTA: Balochistan National Party and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam will move no confidence motion against Balochistan Government. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

They have finalized political decisions at the national and Balochistan levels, while Sardar Akhtar Mengal has confirmed the BNP’s decision to sit on independent benches in the daily Azadi.

Balochistan National Party chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islami chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had a one-on-one meeting in Islamabad.

Sources said that Sardar Akhtar Mengal briefed Maulana Fazlur Rehman on his recent decision and future prospect. Sources said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Sardar Akhtar also considered the national level politics and especially the parliamentary politics of Balochistan, after which the two leaders agreed on the decisions at the national and provincial level, especially at the Balochistan level.

According to sources, in the next few days, BNP Mengal and the central leadership of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam in Balochistan will issue instructions to their parliamentary parties in this regard, after which the two parties will have political contacts at the national level.

The parliamentary parties in the Balochistan Assembly will also be contacted.

When BNP chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal was contacted by Azadi Daily, he confirmed the news of Azadi, about sitting on independent benches in the National Assembly. Akhtar Mengal said that national and provincial issues were discussed during the meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has invited Balochistan National Party to come on the opposition bench. “I have told him that the opposition has given priority to our six points,” Sardar Akhtar Mengal said. In response to a question, Sardar Akhtar Mengal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has not contacted him personally yet, he has sent a message through Pervez Khattak and Asad Umar, but we have made it clear to the PTI delegation.

“The first six points should be implemented, six points are important for us then the matter will move forward,” he added.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal on the politics of Balochistan in response to a question said that “in the meeting between me and Maulana the Balochistan government’s strategy against retaliation. We have discussed the future,” he said.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal said that “the Balochistan government members are in touch with our provincial leadership. The Balochistan government is using non-elected people against our opposition. Somewhere the death squad is being awarded to its losing candidates. Balochistan will respond to all the steps of the government soon,” Mengal said.

Like this: Like Loading...