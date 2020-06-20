Opposition stages walk out from BA budget session

QUETTA: Opposition members belong to BNP-Mengal, JUI-F and PkAMP staged protest when the Finance Minister started his budget speech in the House which Presided over the Speaker Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

They chanted slogans against the government budget alleging that opposition members’ constituencies have been ignored in the development budget. However, Mr. Buledi continued his speech despite uproar of the opposition members. Later, they walkout from the session.

Under Speaker Balochistan Assembly the budget session started opposition members of the assembly wanted to talk about Provincial PSDP and the issues of their consistencies but Speaker Abdul Qadoos Bazinjo did not allow them to talk before the budget speech of Finance Minister Zahoor Bulledi as a result opposition members submited the budget speech before the speaker dice and boycotted the budget session.

They termed the budget against masses opposition members said that Budget will not provide the relief to masses in future even bring it will more inflation as well Consistencies of opposition parties have been neglected.

Opposition members also alleged that non electives are interfering in their consistencies such kind of acts will not be tolerated boycott will remain continue untill their concerns do not removed.

Opposition parties protest was continue that the members of treasury side came and assured them that all their demands will be considered on that assurance end the protest.

