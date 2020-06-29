Opposition in Balochistan terms Budget as illicit, un-constitutional

QUETTA: Joint Opposition Parties in Balochistan has fully rejected provincial financial budget for 2020-21 terming the budget as illegal and un-constitutional. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Addressing a news conference after last post-budget session addressed by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, opposition leader Malik Sikandar Advocate has said, government didn’t induct any real development scheme in the budget announced that opposition would challenge the budget in Balochistan High Court.

“Corruption has reached on peak in Balochistan but provincial government has finalized budget based on individual based development rather than real development downtrodden people of Balochistan.” Malik Sikandar Advocate alleged the collation government added.

Accompanied by Malik Naseer Shahwani, Sana Baloch, Ahmed Nawaz Baloch, Nasrullah Zeeray and Shakeela Naveed Dahwar the opposition leader said, provincial government didn’t induct a single scheme for public welfare development in PSDP, “Flawed development Schemes inducted in provincial budget in order to benefit collation members and selected members.”

He further said, government and low-income employee fully neglected in provincial budget.

The opposition leader further demanded investigation over mass irregularities during Coronavirus pandemic added our opposition members quarantined themselves in homes while government ministers who infected by COVID19 were seen quarantined in home rather than Sheikh Zahid and Fatima Jinnah Hospitals,

“Supreme Court questioned performance of NDMA during Coronavirus outbreak, government has announced to purchase an air-ambulance under non-development fund, people here unable to get ambulance in government hospitals but current government willing to buy air-ambulance with cost of two and half billion rupees.” The opposition members added.

Taking the jab on provincial government the opposition leader Malik Sikandar Advocate has said, Chief Minister in his budget debate speech announced to establish a company for Rekodik while we have been calling government’s attention toward this issue added the income of mineral rich areas should be spent on development local population.

