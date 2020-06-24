Opposition expedite back-door contacts to table no-confidencemove

QUETTA: The back-door diplomacy against Jam Kamal led provincial government gained momentum as former Chief Minister and Chief of Sarawan Nawab Aslam Raisani commenced sitting with like-mined MPAs in order to oust sitting government. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

According to sources, majority MPAs from opposition and treasury benches assured Nawab Raisani for supporting non-trust move against current collation government led by Balochistan Awami Party.

Joint opposition parties likely to sit discuss future’s moves at Sarwan House in coming days in which dissidents MPAs from ruling parties expected to support no-trust move against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani and his government.

“Name for future’s Chief Minister would be decided in back-door meetings while Chief of Sarawan Nawab Aslam Raisani likely to emerge as strong candidate for next Chief Minister in Balcohistan.” Sources claimed.

Rifts within Balochistan Awami Party surfaced prior as well as ruling BAP’s MPAs and Minister already alleged Chief Minister for neglecting their constituencies.\

Speaker Balochistan Assembly and senior leader of Balochistan Awami Party Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo attempted to gather like-minded MPAs in order to oust Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani in February 2020. He labelled Jam Kamal as foiled Chief Minister in addressing provincial issues.

Meeting between opposition parties and dissidents MPAs continued in Sarawan House while joint opposition parties have been claiming of enough support to oust current Chief Minister and collation government.

The sources in opposition parties have claimed of major development against provincial government adding successful no-trust motion eminent in near future against current government.

The opposition parties from the very first day pestering current government accusing Chief Minister for running provincial affairs through whatssapp and twitter.

Like this: Like Loading...