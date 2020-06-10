Opposition alleges govt for arresting sitting MPAs

QUETTA: The Joint Opposition Parties on Wednesday staged a rally and sit-in outside Chief Minister House alleging government for neglecting opposition members in finalizing Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for 2020-21. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Opposition members led by Provincial Opposition Leaders staged protest outside Chief Minister House and chanted fully throat slogans against provincial collation government over its flawed policies and preparations for next year’s financial budget.

“Current Government didn’t take us into confidence while preparing PSDP 2020-21 while intervention by government ministers and non-elected official continued in our constituencies.” Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar Advocate said while addressing the united opposition’s protesters.

He further alleged government for committing negligence in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in Balochistan added the contagious virus rapidly griping its feet in Balochistan as hundreds of people being infected and died regularly but Chief Minister and his cabinet turned their faced from Coronavirus crisis.

Police and Law Enforcement Agencies prevented opposition members from entering inside red-zone which caused almost a clash amid opposition members and Police officials.

The opposition parties alleged government for arresting three opposition members Chairman PAC Akhtar Hussain Langove, Malik Naseer Shahwani and Ahmed Nawaz Baloch.

Protesting against the arrest of party leadership the Balochistan National Party staged protest at Sariab Road and Qumbrani road suspending all kind of traffic.

The protesters burnt used tires to block the roads and chanted fully throat slogans against provincial government.

“The Police over the directives of provincial government exploited the privilege of Balochistan Assembly by arresting sitting MPAs including Chairman Public Accounts Committee.” Agha Khalid General Secretary BNP Mengal alleged added Police Force taken away their cell-phones and not allowing us to contact with our leadership.

He added party workers in Quetta staging peaceful protest against provincial government and arrest of our three MPAs but we would expand our protest across Balochsitan against incompetent provincial government.

However Spokesman for Balochistan Government Liaquat Shahwani refuted opposition claims of arresting sitting MPAs added opposition members were allowed to stage peaceful sit-in outside Chief Minister House,

“Balochistan Government didn’t give any directive to arrest opposition members hence allegations of confiscating water bottles from protesting members are baseless.” Shahwani said.

He further said, opposition violates section 144 and attempted to barge inside red-zone but police treated them in polite manners rather than using force to intercept protesters.

