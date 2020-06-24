Office bearers of Noshki Press Club elected unopposed

According to the announcement election process was conducted on consensus and the new office bearers of Nushki Press Club would assume their responsibilities for a devised one year period from Thursday.
CHAGAI: The new cabinet of Nushki Press Club has been elected unopposed. According to an announcement of election committee headed by senior journalist Haji Saeed Baloch, Mr Tayyab Yallanzai was elected as President, Zahoor Gul Jamaldini and Malik Adeel Mengal as vice president and general secretary respectively, while Ghulam Rasool Jamaldini as joint secretary and Barkat Zaib was given the portfolios of finance and information secretary, besides Abdul Qadir Mengal was elected as office secretary.
