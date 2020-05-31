Nobody will be permitted to establish separate state within the state: Longo

QUETTA: Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Balochistan Mir Zia Ahmed Langove reached Turbat on one day visit on Sunday. Minister for Finance Balochistan Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi was also along with him during visit. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

They met to the family persons of Dank. Talking to the people of bereaved family Mir Zia Ahmed Langove Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs said nobody is above Law, justice will surely be prevailed, and action will be taken across the board. Perpetrators of the Tragic Incident would be brought to Justice, None would be spared.

“Nobody will be permitted to establish separate state within the state. Prime and primary responsibility of state is to ensure protection and security to the lives and the property of the c0mmon men” Mir Zia Ahmed Langove Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Balochistan said.

He said Incident of Dank Turbat was totally against the rituals, traditions and customs of Balochistan. Facilitator and other persons indirectly involved in Dank incident are equally responsible. We will condemn the incident at every forum.

“The Prime accused of Dink incident has taken into custody. Investigation from the culprits is underway” told by Minister for Home Balochistan.

Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi added that government of Balochistan declared and has given the status of martyred person to the lady from government level. Bereaved Family person will surely be compensated. Medical treatment is being provided to the injured girl Harmish Balcoh at governmental level.

“Justice will be prevailing according to the constitution of Pakistan. States have the legal obligation to protect and promote human rights, including the right to social security, and ensure that people can realize their rights without discrimination.

The overall responsibility of the State includes ensuring the due provision of benefits according to clear and transparent eligibility criteria and entitlements, and the proper administration of the institutions and services. Where benefits and services are not provided directly by public institutions, the effective enforcement of the legislative frameworks is particularly important for the provision of benefits and services.

Like this: Like Loading...