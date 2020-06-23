No plan to segregate ways with PTI led FG: Jam Kamal

QUETTA: President Balochistan Awami Party and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has quashed away hearsays regarding rifts amid BAP and PTI over Federal PSDP vowing to raise the issue with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Ministers. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Balochistan Awami Party has been protesting for provincial share in Federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) thus we would continue demanding Balochistan’s share in Federal PSDP.” Jam Kamal said while meeting with delegation of Daily Newspaper Editors Council on Tuesday.

President BAP has refuted speculations that his party pestering Federal Government under PSDP in order to get share in Federal Ministries, “Federal Minister Asad Umar pledged to tender development schemes for Balochistan in September while Federal Government announced to conduct monthly meetings in order to review progress on provincial schemes.” CM Balochistan said claimed provincial NFC share has constitutional protection.

“Unfortunately Balochistan remained stuck in flawed political chaos hence no one has ever focused on good governance and basic development structure, previous regimes wasted provincial funds.” President BAP said added ingumbent regime allocated 18 rupees for development schemes pending since 1997.

Talking on provincial budget for 2019-20 the Chief Minister said, we have inducted development schemes in current budget which would be complete under span of two years while all sectors have given priority in budget 2020-21,

“BAP led provincial government has been earnestly focusing on utilization of provincial resources, Balochistan has enhanced record 25 billion rupees in its own resources and we have set target of rupees 45 billion rupees for next financial year.” Jam Kamal added.

“Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade is fully functional now paving ways for investors while provincial finance department has invested 64 billion rupees which would yield 9 billion profit annually.”

The Chief Minister pledged effective measures for students added I have given directions to Education Department to address students’ woes being caused by online classes while provincial government would request Higher Education to postpone online classes for one months.

Jam Kamal assured the delegation of Daily Newspaper Editors Council to address their issues including distribution of government advertisement announced land allotment for Media City in Quetta, “Government of Balochistan would raise the issue of 25% quota of Federal Advertisement for Provincial Newspapers.” CM Balochistan pledged.

