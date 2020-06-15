Nine arrested in Pangur

QUETTA: During undergoing grand operation, district Police Panjgur on Monday rounded up nine notorious dacoits along-with weapons and recovered stolen vehicles and valuables from their possession. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Aftermath back to back robberies and violent incidents, district police Panjgur had started a grant operation against outlaws and ganglands within and on its second day of operation the police have arrested nine dacoits from different parts of the town.

While addressing a press conference, Panjgur Deputy Commissioner Shahbir Ahmed Badini said the dacoits were arrested by police after exchange of fire, while they were wanted to police in different robberies cases.

The seizure were among 2SMGs, 1TT Pistal, 4 Magazines, 88 Rounds, 1 Short-Gun, 1 Pick-up, 2 Zambad Vehicles, 27 sacks of dry-milk, DC Panjgur claimed adding, four dacoits were red handed when they were looting vehicles in Chaidgi area of district.

DC further said One dacoit who was also wanted to Nagg police in a murder case later handed over to concerned police officials for further legal proceedings, he added nose has been tightened against criminals and no one will be allowed to disrupt peace of the district.

Other law enforcing agencies including Frontier Corps (FC) and Levies were also collaborating with district administration for maintain peace, DC said, adding out aim is peaceful Panjgur, where people could roam freely and without having any fear.

