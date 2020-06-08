Narowal sports city case: Inquiry against Ahsan Iqbal turned into investigation

ISLAMABAD :– The inquiry against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal has been turned into investigation in the Narowal sports city project case, on Monday.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted progress report in an accountability court in Islamabad as AC Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing of the case.

The judge inquired from the anti-graft body whether it will file reference or should the case be dismissed. The NAB maintained that investigation has been slowed down by the pandemic and assured that reference will be filed immediately after completion of interrogation.

Ahsan Iqbal came to rostrum and said the anti-corruption watchdog is doing character assassination on media. The judge directed Ahsan Iqbal to give its reply on media outside, not in the court. The hearing was adjourned till June 26.

The PML-N leader talked to media afterwards and said incompetent and inept leaders are imposed on the country which has been left at the mercy of coronavirus.

He said, “Names of all responsible persons were mentioned in the sugar commission report but Prime Minister Imran Khan was not summoned before the commission. FIR was not lodged in sugar corruption to save the culprit.”

Ahsan Iqbal also demanded to conduct free and fair elections in the country.