NAB approves to transform inquiry against Rana Sanaullah into investigation

Published on – June 19, 2020 – 4:59 pm
LAHORE :– The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has approved to transform the inquiry against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah into investigation,  on Friday.

According to sources, decision against the PML-N leader in assets beyond means case was taken after a detailed briefing by combine investigation team.

The team collected evidences of Rana Sanaullah’s property worth over Rs 40 crore during the inquiry. The board meeting was also apprised of the PML-N leader’s statements regarding his properties.