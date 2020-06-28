Myth of India’s Military Muscle Shattered Between Balakot and Ladakh

An India politician and columnist Sudheendra Kulkarni, who helped former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee write his speeches have recently commented that “After thousands of lives lost with Pakistan, soldiers and civilian together, in so many years we couldn’t take an inch from them, how do you see India taking Aksai Chin Back [from China]?”. India’s Balakot misadventure is the latest episode to support this argument. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

On June 19, while addressing an all-party meeting, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said: “Neither is anyone inside our territory nor are any of our posts captured.” Amongst Indian people, this outright lie has been taken as Modi’s unconditional surrender to China.

In his reaction to Indian humiliation in Ladakh, former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said, “The PM must be mindful of the implications of words.” He added China was brazenly and illegally seeking to claim parts of Indian territory such as the Galwan Valley and the Pangong Tso Lake. “We cannot and will not be cowed down by threats and intimidation nor permit a compromise with our territorial integrity. Disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership. “At this moment, we stand at historic cross-roads. Our government’s decisions and actions will have serious bearings on how the future generations perceive us” Manmohan added.

If India maintains that Line of Actual Control (LAC) is the de facto border between China and India, at least in Ladakh area, then Chinese are deep inside Indian territory. Though from Chinese perspective they are still well inside Chinese Claim Line (CCL). Has India abdicated its claim with regard to LAC without fighting? Apparently yes.

Wake up Narendra Modi! It’s War Stupid! And yes, everyone knows you do not have the option to fight a war against China—not even against Pakistan. The US leadership (bipartisan) is biting their nails for having invested so heavily on India for doing heavy lifting in their task—China containment.

War against China was not an option for Nehru either, in 1962. According to Shekhar Gupta “Nehru took a decision (“I have told my army to throw out the Chinese.”) that might have looked brave, but was divorced from reality. History has judged him harshly. Not as a brave, tough leader who “died” fighting, as politically and physically, he never recovered from that decision. He will forever be seen as a weakling who went to war against his conviction.”

In 1962, China was not a nuclear power and linear battle was called war. Today, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) can activate land, and space, cyber, air, missiles, Electromagnetic Spectrum even in limited war. The politics and strategic, philosophical and ideological thought Modi and his ideological and political parents, RSS and BJP, have constructed is founded on not being like Nehru. In 2020, Modi has many advantages. The opposition is weak, parliament is no threat and the armed forces are in an enormously better state, despite the PLA’s modernisation.

The pressure on Modi is to respond immediately, in anger, and exasperation just to be seen to be doing something, as Nehru did. The dilemma is “How to show fellow Indians and the world that you [Modi] are not Nehru of 1962, without doing precisely what Nehru did under pressure in that fateful year.”

He [Modi], however, shares one weakness with Nehru: “A larger than life public image and a thin skin. That is what Xi has seen as an exposed flank.” From Chumar to Doklam to Pulwama, the Chinese have noticed how vital a factor “face” is for Modi in his domestic politics. There is a compulsion to look hard, decisive, risk-taking, start something and then conclude it in a way you can claim victory. There is no easy option to achieve that against China. Remember how embarrassing Pakistan’s response to Balakot was.

China has the capability of the algorithmic multi-domain and cross-domain war. Indian military leadership has not even started conceptualizing this kind of war. They are not yet able to come out of mesmerising illusions of conceptually stale war fighting strategy—Hybrid Warfare. With China would bring India another crushing defeat, in exchange for paltry American aid and ego massaging; and nothing is free as long as Trump is in the White House.

The International community is in a wait and see mood. Modi rejected President Donald Trump’s mediation offer. Then Russia came in the game and invited the two foreign ministers for a meeting, but this trilateral meeting scheduled for June 22, could not materialise. This will delay disengagement of troops on the ground. PLA is in its permanent habitat in Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), hence it will not be affected, Indian Army formations inducted from outside to beef Ladakh based forces will have problems.

Indian Army is low in morale and is in no mood to fight. It has transported Bofors Artillery with its Israeli Copper tipped shells. Without realising that there are no corresponding targets for it. Indian Air Force is not fit for war, and its performance in Pulwama-Balakot episode with Pakistan brought it humiliation. And India Navy is no factor, one does not expect Indian aircraft carriers and nuclear submarines to come to the combat zone.

Indian army’s professional proficiency was found lacking during recent ambush type missions. CDS General Bipin Rawat like to call such gimmicks Surgical Strike. A contingent of 35 men along with their Commanding officer crossed over to Chinese area during night, ostensibly to evict Chinese from some of the tactically important features. In the hand to hand fight that ensued, India’s expeditionary suffered heavy casualties. Alongside 22 deaths including the commanding officer, ten combatants were taken prisoner. Prisoners have since been released and Indian media is mourning the slain combatants.

Episode of unarming yet deadly combat has triggered an interesting debate in India Military circles as to: Why did the contingent go “Unarmed” to Chinese side to tell them to vacate the area? As per Military drill personnel should have carried arms. In all probability, political leadership had made clear to Indian Army that it did not want escalation. Apparently because India is not prepared for that.

Azaan Javaid in his June 20 piece for The Print, titled: “Ladakh, scenic Himalayan desert at the centre of most fierce India-China conflict in 53 yrs,” reported that: “When the United Nations Security Council held a discussion on Kashmir on 16 August last year…Security officials began to discuss how the diplomatic tussle would translate or manifest on the ground. The speculations ended with the death of 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel.”

India cannot fight China. It does not have China specific munitions. It has all along been piling up Pakistan specific paraphernalia. Modi is sailing smoothly now, but history won’t be kind to him.

The Writer is a freelancer. He can be reached at Iqbal.khan9999@yahoo.com

