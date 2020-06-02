MYC denounces Hazara Town lynching 

QUETTA: The Mili Yakjehti Council on Tuesday strongly condemned the Hazara Town incident in which one young boy killed and two badly injured calling government to take action against people fostering sectarian and ethnic hate following the incident. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Addressing a joint news conference at Al Falah House Provincial Ameer of JI Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi, MWM’s Allama Hashim Mosvi, Allama Akbar Hussain Zedi, Maulana Abdul Kabir. Anwar Ul Haq Haqqani and others have urged citizens of Quetta to foster unity in order to avert attempts of spoiling peace in Quetta.

“Unfortunately some miscreants labeling Hazara Town incident against the whole community in order to spread ethnic and sectarian hate in Quetta hence provincial government should crackdown against people spoiling peace of the city.” Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi accompanied with other religious leaders said demanding immediate release of JIT’s report over the heinous incident.

However the Mili Yakjehti Council urged people of Quetta to refute negative and provocative propaganda being spread on social media urged government to take action against people provoking citizens through social media.

The religious leaders of Mili Yakjehti Council vowed to utilize their due role in easing tension in Quetta added we would launch awareness program in order to stem-out hate being spread in Quetta.

