MPA Ahmed Nawaz terms budget as unbalanced

QUETTA: President of Balochistan National Party Quetta District and Member Balochistan Assembly Mir Ahmad Nawaz Baloch termed the budget for the new financial year as unbalanced and contrary to the aspirations of the people and said that the budget did not include anything for equal development of the province and opposition.

“Self-made schemes have been introduced in every constituency by removing the schemes proposed by the BNP members. The current budget is the most disappointing in history and 100 per cent non-public which is nothing but a manipulation of data,” Ahmed Nawaz Baloch said in a statement issued from BNP Secretariat Quetta.

Mir Ahmad Nawaz Baloch said that despite repeated claims that the budget was disappointing in which no practical steps were taken for social development, special attention was paid to the specific sections of the opposition.

“Concerns have been raised from the outset. This is the first budget in which not a single slack has been set aside for government employees. Regardless of public needs, priority has been given to projects that will benefit the people and not the people,” he said.

He said that govt wants to hide bad governance under the guise of coronavirus and in this regard the leader of the opposition has also given consultation but the government is standing firm on her stubbornness.

“Once again the backward and oppressed people of Balochistan will have to suffer in the form of further backwardness. The provincial government is not ready to take the path of reform and wisdom,” he added.

“The dream of getting rid of resources under the guise of coronavirus is being realized. The current outbreak of Corona is a valid excuse for the government under the guise of which the government is not obeying the recommendations of elected members of parliament without any argument,” he said.

Mir Ahmad Nawaz Baloch said that the postmortem of this cruel budget will be done and it will be exposed in every forum. Budget statistics cannot prove the solution to the problems of the people in the province.

“The people voted for us to solve their problems. And the protection of the rights of the people will be ensured in all cases,” he added.

