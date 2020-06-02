 Minister for equal uplift of district Loralai

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Industries and Central leader of Balochistan Awami Party Haji Tor Utmankhail has said, current government believes in equal development opportunities for masses hence all resources being utilized to ensure provision of facilities for people of Loralai. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“I am not fond of doing politics based on nationalism and prejudice hence since being elected, pledges committed with people of Lorali being fulfilled on priority level.” Minister Haji Tor Utmankhail said in a statement on Tuesday slammed previous regime for neglecting collective based development schemes in district Loralai.

He vowed to utilize his earnest efforts to declare Loralai as Division added I would induct collective base public development schemes in next financial budget and PSDP, “The COVID-19 pandemic has halted development progress in Balochistan but the temporary pause would be restored in coming days.” The Minister said urged masses remain coherent in defeating the contagious virus.

Further Haji Tor Utmankhail strongly condemned the Hazara Town incident added CM Jam Kamal has constituted an Investigation Team while Police has apprehended the nominated accused.

“The incident shouldn’t be declared as ethnic clash between two nations because it was a dispute amid two individuals hence people of Quetta needs to be united.” He urged.

