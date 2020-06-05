Meeting with PM was very fruitful: CM 

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal has said that meeting with the Prime Minister Imran Khan was very fruitful and Prime Minister Imran Khan promised that the federal government will facilitate the Balochistan government through all means to raise the human development level of the province’s residents and set out on the journey to build a Progressive Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani in his twitter message said, Prime Minister Imran Khan also assured about Federal Public Sector Development Program for Balochistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was also of the view that no development works of Balochistan be cut or deleted and he also assured to Baluchistan’s development.

Balochistan Awami Party MNAs and Senators met Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM office on Friday.

