Media stages boycott from BA’s budget session

QUETTA: Print and electronic media boycotted the budget session of Balochistan Assembly on Saturday.

In the start of Budget session the copies of budget 2020-21 was unavailable media mans demanded of the assembly staff to provide budget copies but no response had been given by the Information Department, assembly staff and finance department as a result media mans came out from the assembly whole and media center as a protest they boycott the budget session media man said that assembly staff.

But some time of media protest the spokes person Liaqat Shahwani, Sardar Abdul Rehman Kehtran came to media mans and convinced them that budget copies will be provided them and the altitude of the assembly will also be noticed after the assurance of Liaqat Shahwani Media End the boycott of Budget Session.

