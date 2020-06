QUETTA: Manzoor Baloch, the central leader of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) died of coronavirus on Saturday at Sheikh Zayed Hospital. Late Baloch was admitted in the hospital after the deterioration of his health condition. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Throughout life, Manzoor Baloch remained part of Baloch nationalist movement and currently, he was serving as the central secretary labour BNP.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal, the Chief of BNP, Nawab Muhammad Aslam Raisani, the former chief minister Balochistan and other political leaders have expressed grief and sorrows over the sad demise of Manzoor Baloch. They prayed that may Allah bless the departed soul.

