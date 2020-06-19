Malala Yousafzai ecstatic as she completes her degree at Oxford

Malala Yousafzai was delighted and celebrated joyful moments with family as the Nobel Prize Laureate and female education activist completed her Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Malala Yousafzai was delighted and celebrated joyful moments with family as the Nobel Prize Laureate and female education activist completed her Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford.

Malala celebrated the day with family and shared the adorable photos on her Instagram handle.

She wrote, “Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford.”

She went on to say “I don’t know what’s ahead.” However, Malala said “For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep.”

Malala also shared an interesting Instagram story saying “currently unemployed and gonna sleep for days. Need new shows to watch.”

