Major hospitals in Quetta upgraded: Dr. Rubaba

QUETTA: Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Baledi has said that all major hospitals in the provincial capital Quetta have been upgraded within the province for prevention and treatment of coronavirus in Balochistan.

“Civil Hospital Quetta is equipped with modern medical facilities. A 32-bed ICU and HDU have been set up which will be activated soon,” she expressed these views while talking to Balochistan Health Secretary Dostain Khan Jamaldini and Health Department officials on the occasion of his visit to Civil Hospital Quetta.

Dr. Rababa Baledi said that corona virus is the first epidemic of its kind in the world which has gripped many countries of the world including Pakistan at the sight of it.

“There was no pre-preparation of countries with very strong medical structures as they are troubled by this pandemic. However, the death rate due to the virus in Balochistan and Pakistan is lower than in developed countries and our medical infrastructure did not collapse in proportion to the number of patients,” she added.

“Extraordinary number of people infected with the epidemic are emerging but our medical infrastructure is still able to provide relief to patients and medical facilities are being gradually improved,” Dr. Rubaba said.

“We have to live with this epidemic till we are ready. In order to restore normalcy of life, it is necessary to ensure implementation of SOPs by the government to prevent this epidemic,” she said.

“Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan is monitoring the current coronavirus situation and has directed to start work on formulating a comprehensive strategy to deal with the situation,” Buledi said.

She said that the economic and social situation after the corona virus will definitely change and “we have to work diligently to tackle the challenges ahead”.

“The coronavirus has changed the way of life all over the world, including Pakistan, and now we have to adopt these routines to deal with this contagious epidemic, for which the citizens also have to show their individual responsibility,” she said.

The Health Parliamentary Secretary said that steps are being taken to increase the capacity of coronavirus testing and treatment physicians in Balochistan and in this regard, on a daily basis, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan personally reviews the progress and issues orders.

“In the current state of health emergency in the province, doctors and paramedics are fighting the corona virus on the front lines and are at the service of humanity. All those associated with the medical field in history will be remembered in golden words. Praise and determination on our part in this difficult time, we will be able to defeat the corona virus by ensuring the provision of medical facilities to the people,” she said.

