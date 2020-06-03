Locust infestations increased hardships of all farmers

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has said that there are all kinds of difficulties in the life of nations but in the ups and downs of life, instead of panicking over difficult situations and surrendering to new emerging problems and difficulties, it is up to the living nations to find a lasting solution, which is a sign of real nations. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Governor Yasinzai said that “we realize that the recent locust infestations have increased the hardships of all farmers across the province. However, the present government is working to eradicate locusts in different districts and save orchards and crops in agricultural areas of the province”.

“Govt is doing her best,” he expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Kuchlak led by former caretaker provincial minister Sardar Yahya Khan Nasir at Governor House Quetta on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the Governor of Balochistan said that the present government believes in equitable and balanced development and the provision of basic amenities in all the districts of the province, especially in remote areas, is among our priorities.

The delegation apprised the Governor of Balochistan of the problems and difficulties faced by the people of their area and said that the people of Kuchlak, apart from the losses caused by the locust attack, were also concerned about education, health, clean water supply and load shedding in this modern age. There are many difficulties.

The Governor of Balochistan listened carefully to the problems and difficulties faced by them and assured all possible cooperation for their solution.

