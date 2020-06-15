Literary chat: “The re entry of Dr. Taj Raisani”

The fig flower “انجیر کا پھول” is not only the most important representative short story of Dr. Taj Raisani, but also significant of all the fictions written in Balochistan. Similarly, whenever a critic of any language refers the fiction from Balochistan, he prefers to the fig flower “انجیر کا پھول” first. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

If we study world literature and consider the great writings in it, we will easily find many such writers, who have gained great fame from just only one of their writings. For example, the French writer Gustave Flauberts only and sole novel “Madame Bovary ” has given him the world’s Fame, popularity and the great reputation. While the other novel under the title of the candid brought the fame and liking for another French writer Voltaire. So The fig flower “انجیر کا پھول” will glorify the name of Taj Raisani in the world of best writings of literature.

The story of the fig flower is wonderful and has an outstanding message for the betterment and love for mankind. Here we find a young nomad girl. One night in her tent or abode she is baking the bread for her family. Suddenly she sees a light. This light amazes her. She has never seen such light before. Now she is very curious. When she gets close to this light, she is amazed. Because it is a fig flower. She has heard regarding this flower that if it is placed in the middle of anything, it is blessed and the thing gets an increase in quantity. Now she first thinks why not break the flower and put it in her jewelry. So next morning her jewelry will increase a lot, but then she remembers the troubles of her tribe that this year there was a severe shortage of wheat. Now the brave and humanist girl puts this fig flower in a sack of wheat with clear intention that next morning she will see the wheat in big quantity.

It is also a fact that Taj’s friends like me, Afzal Murad and Waheed Zaheer also have strong objections to Taj’s fiction. Taj can write dozens of such short stories. Why did he stop at this one? And there were a lot of tales written by him that could have been liked and which would have been included in the great fiction of the world at present, but Taj has written only one collection till now. And why this powerful man became silent and this silence consists terribly for more than thirty years. Still, it is our expectations from him that he should write more than a dozen collections, but why has been stopped on only one and a single collection, why he did not use his talent much more, which was expected.

In fact, we his friends, not only admire the Taj ,but we criticize him too much. However, there are many fiction writers. His friends would normally admire him, but we are always very critical of the Taj. The question arises whether, none of us sometimes think that it will make Taj angry. No, not at all. Why is this? What is the reason for this? Have we ever thought about this fact?

Afzal Murad, a very old friend of Taj Raisani, is very much against him in this matter, but he says what should we can do, God has given him such a nature because he rarely and seldom writes, he writes very little, that is why we observe very few of his writings, otherwise he would have written a very large number at that time. But beside this, it is good news that Taj has now started writing again, no doubt after a long period and at present he is writing and creating in his mother language Brahui. Yes I am studying these new, lovely, and fresh writings and it is a great literature and no doubt an outstanding fiction, but now the problem is the language of Taj has become so difficult that we have to look in the dictionary for it, come on, this is no big deal, at all not a problem, very good. But in fact a very precious diamond now again re-entered the field of literature, and we can see the most sophisticated, brilliant and entirely lacking nothing literature. Again and again we can say welcome to the writings of a real literary giant.

So this was the statement of Mr Afzal Murad. But now I would say In fact, we all have high hopes and expectations from Dr Taj Raisani, so because of these expectations, all of us complain so much, and we just want him to keep writing.

