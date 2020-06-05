Liaquat Shahwani lauds full implementation on lockdown

QUETTA: Spokesman to Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani has said, finally the conspiracy theories on Coronavirus has ended and the contagious virus has become reality stressing upon masses to implement on SOPs in order to defeat the virus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Balochistan has been witnessing surge in active cases of COVID-19 as yet 5582 positive cases reported in Balochistan with 53 reported deaths, following the rise the provincial administration on high-alert to curtail the fatal virus.” Liaquat Shahwani said while addressing a news conference on Friday at Civil Secretariat Quetta.

The Spokesman expressed concerns over a large number of women being infected with COVID-19 added 24% women in Balochistan tested positive for Coronavirus,

“We have 36 functional Ventilators in the province while one among 16 critical patients has been placed on ventilator.”

Liaquat Shahwani lauded full implementation on Smart-Lockdown on Friday entire markets and business were closed during the first Friday since Provincial Government extended 15 days in smart-lockdown in Balochistan,

“Provincial Government has been keenly monitoring the situation as we have plan to extend complete lockdown for three days as general masses didn’t implement on social-distancing and Standard Operating Procedures.” The Spokesman said added now the conspiracy theories over Coronavirus has ended.

“Balochistan Government has proposed a project for health department with estimated funds of rupees 13.3 billion and we urged Federal Government to add funds for the project in Federal PSDP.”

Replying to query regarding Chief Minister Jam Kamal’s boycott from Annual Planning Coordination Committee (APCC) the spokesman said, provincial government has expressed despondency over center’s attitude toward Balochistan,

“CM Jam Kamal has informed the Prime Minister Imran Khan over Balochistan Government’s reservation toward Planning Commission and PM has pledged to address our reservations.”

Talking on locusts swarms invading provincial agriculture lands the spokesman said, 32 districts in Balochistan are under locusts’ invasion but we have commended pesticide being sprayed in many districts in order to protect corps from being ruined.

Responding to a question over Private School Associations’ announcement to open schools despite smart-lockdown, Liaquat Shahwani said, government would take action against private schools violating smart-lockdown.

