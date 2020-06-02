Lehri for solving problems of masses

QUETTA: Provincial Adviser on Labour and Manpower Haji Mohammad Khan Lehri has said that our government is making all possible efforts to solve the problems of the entire province including Naseerabad. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“We will meet the expectations of the people and solve their problems,” Mohammad Khan Lehri said while talking to Mir Farid Lehri and other dignitaries.

Provincial adviser Mohammad Khan Lehri said that “our province has been suffering from coronavirus for the last several months. The working class and labourers have been most affected.

The provincial government has taken other measures, including distribution of rations, to support the working class and other beneficiaries”.

“At the same time, every effort has been made to control the epidemic and save lives. Which are helping to control it. Similarly, locusts have also posed a problem for agriculture in our province.

But the government is taking steps to minimise its negative effects by formulating a solid policy. And locusts are providing spraying facilities in heart-affected areas,” he added.

The provincial adviser on labour and manpower added, despite these difficulties, the government is formulating a comprehensive policy to provide employment to the unemployed youth, to revitalise the livestock sector, and to develop the agricultural sector, including the welfare of the workers. So that relief can be given to the people and the oppressed sections of the province.

