Langove take strict notice against arresting of protesting students

Mir Zia Ahmed Langove took stern and immediate notice and action. On his orders concerned police personnel were immediately been suspended from services. Minister for home and tribal affairs Balochistan also ordered to conduct departmental enquiry against the police personnel involved. Mir Zia Ahmed Langove also condemned the incident and declared it inhuman and merciless
“Free and impartial enquiry would be conducted, justice will be prevailed. Nobody is empowered to cross the limits. It is the responsibility of the Court to Punish the culprits, police is not supposed to perform the responsibilities of the court” Mir Zia Ahmed Langove Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Balochistan said.