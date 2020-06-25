Langove take strict notice against arresting of protesting students

QUETTA: Minster for Home and Tribal Affairs Balochistan Mir Zia Ahmed Lango has taken strict notice of the unpleasant incident happened in Quetta day before yesterday against students on protest against the decision of Online Classes. Students were gathered at Quetta Press Club to express their reservations. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Mir Zia Ahmed Langove took stern and immediate notice and action. On his orders concerned police personnel were immediately been suspended from services. Minister for home and tribal affairs Balochistan also ordered to conduct departmental enquiry against the police personnel involved. Mir Zia Ahmed Langove also condemned the incident and declared it inhuman and merciless

“Free and impartial enquiry would be conducted, justice will be prevailed. Nobody is empowered to cross the limits. It is the responsibility of the Court to Punish the culprits, police is not supposed to perform the responsibilities of the court” Mir Zia Ahmed Langove Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Balochistan said.

Like this: Like Loading...