Kamal’s publicity stunt or protest to protect Balochistan’s rights

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani who has portfolio of planning ministry has boycotted Annual Planning Coordination Committee citing less preference of Federal Government toward development schemes in Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal has called the move as not an emergency decision adding yes I as Minister for Planning and Development Balochistan accompanied with Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi did boycott Annual Planning Coordination Committee. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

The Balochistan Awami Party led provincial government has been raising provincial development issues with Federal Planning and Commission and allied ruling Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Government. Sources inside the provincial government revealed that the decision was taken some days ago following cracks amid BAP and PTI over working ship relations with the Federal Government and Bureaucracy. The President Balochistan Awami Party Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani had constituted a committee carrying CM Balochistan’s direction to discuss provincial issues with the Federal Government and senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf including Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani had won the confidence of his political team and bureaucracy in Balochistan also developed consensus with Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)’s MNAs and Senators.” Sources said. Many political analysts calling the decision as harsh message to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf led Federal Government because Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has been briefing Federal Government regarding ground situation of Balochistan hence being Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani had been facing pressure from within BAP and collation parties.

He further hinted that now it remains to be seen if CM Jam Kamal follows up on his protest to address this problem or just use it as a mere publicity stunt. Provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi has announced to take into confidence opposition parties over the boycott added a joint stance would be taken regarding provincial due share in Federal PSDP.

Like this: Like Loading...