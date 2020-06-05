Justice for Bramsh

Call it a protest or a campaign against political patronage of criminals or what you may please but the tide has taken Balochistan’s length and breadth by storm. Trends on social media and protests in various parts of Balochistan are manifestation of an utter frustration and anger of people against a policy that is in play for political leverage in Balochistan for quite long. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bramsh, a four-year girl, has become an icon for change in Balochistan and has ignited rays of hope infile and ranks of many political activists for an egalitarian society based on justice and equitable treatment of Baloch people in the federation of Pakistan. Apparently it was an incident of robbery that took place in a small township, some 20 to 25 kilometers away from Kech district of Balochistan,where two men, identifying themselves as personnel of security, entered a house and later opened fire which left a lady Malik Naz dead and a four-year old girl,Bramsh, injured.

Fortunately, the people of the areaoverwhelmed and captured one of the culprits who was identified as Altaf and was handed over to Police while other man fled but later was apprehended by Police. An FIR has already been registered.

It may be noted that the national media kept a mum over the incident as it always does in case of Balochistan whereas only an overflow of a gutter finds live coverage in so-called biased ‘national’ media that often remains choosy when it comes to this hapless province. The discrimination is deliberate and many a times engineered by the powers that manage the politics and economy in the province solely for personal benefits.

Balochistan’s chequered history is witness to the fact that a single incident is enough to push the province from a semblance of peace into a chaos and insurgency hotbed. The Dr. Shazia incident in Dera Bugti back in 2006, many believe was the sole cause that led the assassination of late Nawab Akbar Bugti and kept the province simmering in a state of civil war for almost a decade. Currently the outrage is about a murder by criminals who had been spotted in various pictures with the sitting finance minister of the province although he has denied any links with them saying being a popular political figure, many people aspire for a photograph with political leaders which doesn’t mean they should have links with them.

But the worrying part of the story is many criminals have been apprehended in recent past who had disguised themselves as personnel of security and intelligence agencies and had intruded homes or intercepted vehicles for criminal activities. A legitimate question that must be asked as to what has given criminals so much confidence that they use name of the institutions for achieving their criminal targets in the province? A self-introspection is must!

If the de facto rulers of this province really want peace and development, they must keep a strict check on such retrogressive political patronage of criminals, if any,and should avoid political engineering out of paranoia. Positive-image-of-Balochistan like campaigns and launching magazines with shinny pages but poor content cannot turn the tables round on political chessboard of the province. Honesty of purpose and political will can!

