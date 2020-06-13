Joint opposition criticized government for negligence

QUETTA: Leaders of all Balochistan opposition parties have demanded the government to take immediate steps to eradicate the coronavirus outbreak, also criticized government for negligence, carelessness, mismanagement and corruption in the name of the good governance and failure to take timely action. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“There is no laboratory for testing for coronavirus anywhere in the province except Quetta and there are no facilities for testing at divisional and district level, isolation wards and standard treatment for infected patients,” Abdul Rahim Ziartwal, Central Leader of Pashtunkhwa MAP, Nawab Aslam Raisani, former Chief Minister, Malik Wali Kakar, Central Vice President of BNP, Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhel of PML-Q, Syed Iqbal Shah, Provincial Secretary General of PPP and others said while addressing a press conference in front of Balochistan Assembly.

They said that no compromise will be made on 18th Amendment and NFC Awards, as the country is already suffering from political, constitutional, economic and social crises if any attempt is made to tamper with 18th Amendment and NFC Awards. The government should immediately take steps to solve the problems faced by the people, otherwise the opposition parties will launch a protest movement with the cooperation of the people which will continue till the end of the provincial government.

They said that a joint meeting of all Balochistan opposition parties including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Pashtoon Khua Mili Awami Party, BNP (Mengal), PML-N, PPP, PML-Q and other parties was held at the residence of Syed Liaquat Agha yesterday. The meeting held under the chairmanship of Syed Liaquat Agha, discussed the political situation in the country and the province and other issues in which all decisions were agreed upon.

They said that at present the entire country and Balochistan is in the grip of coronavirus epidemic. The disease originated in China and is now it has taken the form of an epidemic. “Due to the negligence of the Balochistan selected incompetent government in the name of administrative epidemic, corruption and failure to take timely practical steps, the coronavirus has spread throughout the province,” Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal said.

He added that controlling the deadly disease is possible with lockdown, social distance and implementation of precautionary measures of WHO, but unfortunately the people at the federal and provincial levels were ridiculed here, due to the reckless policies and criminal negligence of the rulers. Dozens of people are not only dying from the disease but also thousands are being affected. On the one hand, “the Prime Minister and responsible people of the country have termed the deadly disease like Corona as a minor cold and flu and on the other hand are appealing for help from international financial institutions.

He paid rich tributes to the doctors, paramedics, nurses, pharmacists and health professionals working on the front line against corona virus and said that they were at the forefront of serving their people in this difficult time despite the provincial government. Did not provide timely PPE kits to the doctors due to which the doctors themselves fell victim to the corona virus and lost many lives,” he said.

He alleged that many more people had died in the province than the number of patients infected with the corona virus and millions more were infected with the disease. There is no corona virus testing facility in any district except the provincial capital Quetta. After traveling thousands of kilometers, people turn to Quetta for corona virus testing, so it is imperative that the government set up PCR laboratories in every district and All medical equipment should be provided to deal with corona.

Leaders of opposition parties appealed to the World Health Organization (WHO) and developed countries, especially China, to provide immediate medical aid, equipment and supplies to the poor and needy people of Balochistan to save them from the deadly disease like Corona.

They said that no compromise would be made on the 18th Amendment NFC Award as the country was already suffering from political, constitutional, economic and social crises if the Establishment tried to release the 18th Amendment and the NFC Award. This will plunge the country into further crisis for which all the responsibilities will fall on the forces.

It is the responsibility of such democratic parties and all the forces to thwart this attempt of the Establishment to stop continuous commercial activities in Chaman and Taftan border provinces. He said that on the one hand Chaman and Taftan roads have been closed and on the other hand people have been standing for hours at various check posts especially Baleli check. Opposition members condemned the killing of Bilal Khan Noorzai and injuring two youths in Hazara Town, Quetta, saying that the incident was to destabilize the law and order situation in Quetta.

Is an attempt to desecrate the body of Bilal Khan Noorzai the horrific incident is a heinous act. They also condemned the martyrdom of a woman and the injury of a girl child in Dhanok area of Kech and demanded that the law and order situation in the province should be ensured.

