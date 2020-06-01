Javed Jabbar’s Resignation

Soon after the notification issued by the President House to constitute 10th National Finance Commission (NFC), waves of resentment filled the atmosphere in Balochistan. Those having little understanding of political and economic dynamics of the province came forward with condemnations for a decision what they saw as inherently flawed. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Soon after the notification issued by the President House to constitute 10th National Finance Commission (NFC), waves of resentment filled the atmosphere in Balochistan. Those having little understanding of political and economic dynamics of the province came forward with condemnations for a decision what they saw as inherently flawed.

Appointment of a person who had no expertise in the field of economy shocked everyone but the government kept on defending the decision by giving examples that the previous government had also appointed Dr. Qaiser Bengali as an economic expert and he too was from a different province. The core problem with Javed Jabbar’sappointment was not that he was from Sindh or any other province rather the problem was that he did not have economic expertise and knowhow of Balochistan’s economy.

His appointment could endanger what had already been achieved by the Balochistan under 7th NFC Award. As regards Dr. QaiserBengali, he was a renowned economic expert of the country and therefore his appointment as economic expert in Dr. Malik’s team did not receive much criticism.

Similarly, many politicians and civil society members also challenged the decision in the court. Among whom was therenowned lawyer Kamran Murtaza and sitting Member of National Assembly Muhammad Aslam Bhootani who challenged the appointment of Javed Jabbar through constitutional petitions in the Court.

But there seemed no retreating from Government of Balochistan and even JavedJabbar came up with an explanation for the decision and wrote a memo of his 45 years old attachment with Balochistan which invited even more criticism.

Finally, Javed Jabbar tendered his resignation the other day as the non-statutory technical member of the NFC to represent Government of Balochistan. The details of his resignation or any other explanation thereof in his words are still awaited. However, the decision was hailed in Balochistan and considered a victory for the civil society, political and economic experts who have a close watch of the political and economic affairs of Balochistan.

Since Javed Jabbar left the forum gracefully, the government of Balochistan should now play its cards very cautiously while taking any decision that has the potential of impacting the lives of people of Balochistan for the next five or even more than five years given the history of NFC Awards and the inordinate delays in their presentation. Now the government should look for a person who is well versed in the economic and financial matters of Balochistan and who can secure the interests of Balochistan through presenting sound and compelling logics.

Appointment of a person from any other province is not a bad idea as long as he has the required potential to do justice with the job. Appointment of a non-technical person on a technical slot was definitely not acceptable and will not be acceptable in the future even if he is from Balochistan. Now it is for the Government of Balochistan to prove its honesty of purpose through appointment of a person who can really do justice with the job.

