Issues of Balochistan should not be taken easy: says Jam

According of the officials of Balochistan government Jam Kamal Khan has strongly expressed the stance of the provincial government regarding development projects of Balochistan and said that these projects should not be ignored in the Federal PSDP.
“Improper and inadequate development investment in Balochistan has been one of the main reasons for this province’s deprivation.
And, Khan Sahib, I am hopeful this federal budget shell be start to cover that, I am hopeful Inshallah, Jam Kamal said.
He said that the approval of all those projects with majority is very important which had proposed by the Balochistan government.