Iran deports Pakistani migrants

CHAGAI: Iranian authorities on Saturday handed over 100 more illegal Pakistani migrants to officials of the Levies Force at Taftan, a town near the Pak-Iran border.

CHAGAI: Iranian authorities on Saturday handed over 100 more illegal Pakistani migrants to officials of the Levies Force at Taftan, a town near the Pak-Iran border.

According to official sources, the 100-odd people had entered Iran through illegal border crossings a few days ago and later arrested in different parts of that country because they did not have valid traveling documents.

“The detained people wanted to proceed to European countries via Iran for getting a better livelihood. All movements of such people are facilitated by a chain of human smugglers operating across borders in different countries, including Pakistan,” an official told Dawn.

He said the Levies Force would hand the people over to the Federal Investigation Agency for interrogation and prosecution.

