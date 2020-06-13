Instead of giving, FG tried to rob in Balochistan: Raisani

QUETTA: Former Chief Minister and MPA Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani has said that the attitude of the rulers of Islamabad towards Balochistan is irresponsible. The rulers have always treated Balochistan like a stepmother, if the rulers of the federation did not change their attitudes, it will have dangerous effects in the future, for which the entire responsibility will fall on the federation. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He expressed these views while talking to the media outside the Balochistan Assembly. Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani said that the people of Balochistan have struggled for a long time against terrorism, poverty and backwardness. “Instead of giving, the federal government has tried to rob them. We think that the federal government should change its attitude now and instead of inflicting more atrocities on the people of Balochistan, they should be given the shares they get in the federal PSDP,” Raisani said.

“We will no longer compromise on the 18th Amendment and the NFC Award. If the federal government tries to tamper with the 18th amendment, it will have dangerous consequences,” he added.

He further said that the attitude of the federal government towards Balochistan is not right. It has always tried to rob us of our rights. “There are 42 projects of Balochistan in the federal PSDP which are dropped, we condemn it and there is no such thing as a government in the province.

“If there was a government in the province then 42 projects of Balochistan would not have been dropped from the federal budget today,” Raisani said.

Nawab Raisani said that the incompetent rulers of the province consider the federal budget as a people-friendly budget which we have already rejected.

He said that the law and order situation in the province was deteriorating and billions of rupees were being spent in the name of law and order but the situation was not improving.

