India asks Pakistan High Commission to cut staff strength by 50pc

ISLAMABAD : – Amid the ongoing diplomatic tussle with Pakistan the Indian government orders return Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to cut staff by 50 percent.

According to sources, India has also decided to recall half of its officials from the Indian high commission in Islamabad and the decision will be implemented in the next seven days.

New Delhi has informed the Pakistan’s Charge d Affaires of the decision. Sources said that India has taken this step out of anger after the detention of two Indian officials in Islamabad.

Tensions between the two countries began back on May 31, when two officials of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were ordered to leave the country within 24 hours after being declared “persona non grata”.

The Foreign Office strongly condemned this move, calling it “undesirable”. Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that it was part of India s anti-Pakistan propaganda.

She said that Pakistani officials in New Delhi were abducted on false charges, tortured, pressured and threatened to accept the allegations. The officials were later released following the intervention of the Pakistan High Commission.

Aisha Farooqui said that the Indian move was an attempt to curb the diplomatic activities of the Pakistan High Commission, saying that these steps cannot divert attention from internal and external issues, nor can they cover up violations in occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan Foreign Office later summoned Indian Charge d Affaires to register a protest over New Delhi’s decision.

A week later, India once again violated diplomatic etiquette and International Law with its harassment of Pakistani diplomats continuing in New Delhi. The Indian authorities kept blocking the car of the Pakistani Chief of Staff and the acting High Commissioner. Officials of Indian secret services tried to stop the car of Syed Haider Shah in an attempt to harass the Pakistani High Commissioner.

The incident took place as senior diplomats were heading home from the office. Syed Haider Shah’s car was stopped and Indian officials misbehaved with the Pakistani Diplomat. Pakistan has strongly protested against the incident, saying the Indian move is a clear violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.