Improvement of economic system depends on strengthening trade

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has said that the improvement of the economic system and increase in the national product depends on strengthening the trade and agriculture sectors.

Governor Yasinzai said that the government is aware of the problems faced by the business community of the border areas and the poor.

“We are aware of the problems and difficulties faced by the people. The recent lockdowns and border closures across the country due to the coronavirus have affected all walks of life. However, the government has to find lasting solutions to all problems of traders and resume business,” he said.

He expressed these views while talking to Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP) and member provincial assembly Asghar Khan Achakzai at Governor House Quetta on Tuesday.

On the occasion, the Governor of Balochistan said that the people involved in industry and trade in the society have a very important role to play in increasing the national productivity, providing vast employment opportunities to the people, promoting investment and gaining access to the trade markets of neighboring countries.

He said that Balochistan province is very important due to its location and people from all over the country can easily get access to Central Asian countries through Balochistan province.

Asghar Achakzai apprised the people of the border trade, all the business community on the Pak-Afghan border and the people of Chaman of the problems and said that they are facing many difficulties.

Governor Yasinzai listened carefully to the problems of Kila Abdullah, especially the people of Chaman. He assured all possible cooperation in their solution.

